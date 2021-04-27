On May 18, we have an important vote for the Scarsdale School Board vacancies. As I decide who I will vote for, I approach this decision the same way I approach all school-related decisions: what is best for the students and parents of Scarsdale. I look at the facts, assess the context of the decision and evaluate the options. I believe unequivocally that the best decision is to reelect Alison Singer for a second term on the Scarsdale School Board. Because she is the only one on the board currently with three years’ experience, this weighs in prominently as a reason to reelect her.
Besides having stellar credentials and experience that is beyond repute, Alison has sat in the role of vice president of the school board for the entire past year, training to step into the role of president. Others may say that this experience, while helpful, is not essential. I would argue that since she has been involved in regular communications and discussions with the administration, this alone qualifies her better than anyone to continue in her senior role on the board. Witnessing firsthand what she is currently doing and the skill and acumen with which she does it, I strongly believe that following a year of tumult, stress and uncertainty, there is no doubt that what she has done will be a huge advantage to the 2021-22 board of education. Having trained as a senior leader and stepped up to the plate to assume that role willingly shows her commitment to the Scarsdale community.
You might ask why she was not nominated. I was not part of that process, but I will not shy away from saying that I am totally baffled why someone as intelligent, poised, fair and well intending would not be renominated. At this point, that question does not need to be answered because Alison chose to make what I believe is a challenging and demanding decision to run independently. That decision alone demonstrates her commitment to Scarsdale and its school community, e.g. by providing mentorships to younger members and ensuring a stronger governance team, which will result in better oversight and guidance, leading to a better experience for all students. I am so impressed by her determination to do the right thing for the community that I felt I had to publicly document my opinion.
I urge everyone to look at all the facts and choose Alison because the community will benefit from her immense intelligence, empathy and loyalty to Scarsdale’s students, parents, and community at large. A vote for Allison will bring stability, strong leadership and a willingness to serve in a thoughtful, unbiased way.
Robert Klein
Post Road
Note: The writer submitted this letter as an independent citizen and not as a member of or on behalf of the Scarsdale Board of Education.
