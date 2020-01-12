Latrell Sprewell was a star for the Golden State Warriors. At least he was until December 1997 when he reportedly punched, choked and threatened his coach P.J. Carlesimo. The Warriors terminated Sprewell’s contract and then-NBA Commissioner David Stern suspended Sprewell for a year. In the arbitration that followed, the arbitrator, John Feerick, reinstated Sprewell’s Warriors contract and shortened the suspension so that Sprewell would miss 68 games rather than 82. David Stern responded, “The answer is now well established: you cannot choke your boss and hold your job unless you play in the N.B.A. and you are subject to arbitrator Feerick’s jurisdiction.”‘’ Stern’s response became a classic, although without the “and you are subject to arbitrator Feerick’s jurisdiction,” worthy of inclusion in “Bartlett’s Familiar Quotations.”
Several years ago I sang the Rosh Hashanah Eve services with the choir at Scarsdale Synagogue Temples Tremont and Emanu-El on Ogden Road. The first time I sang I saw David Stern in the congregation. I introduced myself to him after the service and told him that my law degree, as his, was from Columbia Law School. I added that I now taught law at Iona College and went on to ask, “When I teach arbitration, guess how I open?” Stern wasn’t sure. Of course, I answered: “The NBA is the only place where you [Latrell Sprewell] can choke your employer and still keep your job.” Stern laughed, but immediately pointed out that the same arbitrator, John Feerick, had given the NBA an important win some months later when he ruled that during an NBA lockout in a dispute with the players union the NBA did not have to pay the salaries of 224 NBA players with guaranteed contracts.
I spoke with David Stern again this past September at Scarsdale Synagogue’s Rosh Hashanah Eve service. In the news a few days before was that Antonio Brown of the NFL Oakland Raiders had threatened the team’s GM. I told Stern his classic quote should now read, “The NBA is the only place where you can choke your employer and still keep your job. And the NFL is the only place where you [Antonio Brown] can threaten to choke your team’s GM, get released, and sign with another team the next day.” Stern reminded me that for the NBA it was “according to the arbitrator.”
As we chatted, thinking of all the complications David Stern had to deal with to get the enormously successful NBA result that he forged, I couldn’t help but compliment him on the tremendous job he had done at the NBA. He appreciated that, adding, “Thirty years at the NBA.” Thirty years which are at the basis of the tributes to him, from all corners, that have come on his passing.
DONALD NAWI
Chateaux Circle
