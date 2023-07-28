“Our Luggage Takes a Vacation” [Guest Column, July 21] brought back memories of packing for family vacations. In my case, I never packed exactly the right clothes.
While reading Ms. Bouchard’s essay, I loved imagining the evening “passeggiata” with the “I love New York “ T-shirts in the tiny village of Spezzano Piccolo.
