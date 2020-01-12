New York State recently passed a series of new voting reforms that makes it easier for residents of NYS to vote. Adding to these reforms, Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the NYS Legislature recently enacted a new law that allows voters to elect or change their political party enrollment in a more timely manner. Enrollment in a political party allows a voter to participate in that party’s primary elections. Voters in New York State may now choose to enroll in a political party, or change their political party enrollment, at any time up until Feb. 14 and the change will be effective immediately.
Previously, voters could make changes until Oct. 11 and the enrollment change went into effect the following year.
New York’s presidential primary will take place April 28, and the congressional and state primary will take place June 23. To vote in any party’s primaries, you must be enrolled in that political party and you have until Feb. 14 to enroll or change your designation.
Currently, there is no separate form to be filled out to change a voter’s political party enrollment. Rather, a voter must use the current voter registration form to do so. The registration form has a section where the voter may choose to enroll in a political party. To find out if you are registered to a political party, that information is available at voterlookup.elections.ny.gov.
Voter registration forms, including online forms, can be found on the New York State Board of Elections website at elections.ny.gov/VotingRegister.html. The website also has other important information about voter registration. There will also be copies of the voter registration forms at the Library Loft and the rack in the lobby of village hall.
If you have questions or need assistance, contact League of Women Voters, Voter Service representatives at LWVSVoterService@gmail.com.
RONNY HERSCH
BEATRICE SEVCIK
Voter Service co-chairs
League of Women Voters Scarsdale
