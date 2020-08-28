Teachers and parents around the country are understandably panicked about the prospect of returning to schools as the weather cools and flu season approaches. With outbreaks already happening in school districts throughout the country, there is reason to be concerned that a second wave of COVID-19 could strike New York.
That is why, as a class of 2004 graduate of Scarsdale High School, I was surprised to learn [see “Scarsdale Schools release more reopening details,” Aug. 21] that Scarsdale Schools Superintendent Thomas Hagerman and the board of education have so far resisted calls to start the school year on a remote basis. Districts like New Rochelle and Yonkers have already agreed to postpone in-person learning, as well as more than 100 districts in New Jersey. Both students’ and teachers’ lives depend on a cautious, deliberate, unrushed reopening as the country continues to battle this plague. The school I attended would never have put the lives of dedicated public servants or its students at risk. Even with cases declining in New York, it is worth proceeding with utmost caution and delaying reopening.
Since July, I have been back in the community with family, as my wife and I wait for day care in the city to be safe enough for our toddler. What I have heard from neighbors and read about the schools has baffled me. Teachers and staff have been resigning in light of the refusal to grant accommodations, which the district is reviewing on a “case by case basis.” As a labor and employment lawyer, I believe the district’s plan flies in the face of Equal Employment Opportunity Commission guidance on limiting possible exposure to COVID-19. The science also shows just how vulnerable many groups are to this disease. The CDC states that those in the 50 to 64 age range are 30 times more likely to die if they catch it and those 65 to 74 are 90 times as likely. So why has the district refused to institute temporary remote learning and provide reasonable accommodations to teachers in high-risk groups?
No one disputes that in-person teaching is superior to remote learning nor that children are suffering with the lack of social interaction. There are also arguments that remote learning harms poorer students (though that argument holds less weight in Scarsdale) and that this puts a strain on working parents. As a working parent myself, I know these are not trivial arguments against remote learning. And I know parents in Westchester who believe that their tax dollars mean their children are entitled to in-person instructions. But if the cost is risking teachers’ lives when experience has taught us that distancing is the way to eradicate this virus, then it is not worth it. We must continue to be responsible. Districts in the tri-state area and across the country have already accepted that.
Superintendent Hagerman and the board of education should follow other districts’ lead and listen to staff. The entire staff at Scarsdale High School provided me with an exceptional public education. That was thanks to the trust that the district put in them to create an environment conducive to learning and growth. If the teachers say they cannot safely teach, then I choose to believe them. Any request to work remotely should be granted, rather than risk losing to early retirement skilled and experienced staff, who will suffer in the loss of health care and pay. We owe them more than that.
LEO GERTNER
Brown Road
