The Scarsdale League of Women Voters seeks to keep voters informed of election changes related to the COVID-19 crisis. We have been closely monitoring Gov. Cuomo’s Executive Orders and there have been several voter and election updates in the past few weeks. This letter is meant to provide you with the latest voter information as of the date of publication. But the most effective way for you to stay informed is by visiting our voter service page at lwvs.org/voterinfo.html where we will provide timely updates as soon as they become available. You may also visit the NYS League of Women Voters website at My.lwv.org/new-york-state.
The NYS League also provides a texting service to keep voters up to date on voting changes: text VOTENY to 474747.
Following are a few highlights of recent changes to election laws.
A significant change mandated this past week is that all registered voters will automatically receive in the mail an absentee ballot application to vote in the June 23 primary elections. This change is in addition to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s earlier order allowing voters to choose “temporary illness” (due to fear of COVID-19) as the reason for applying for an absentee ballot.
As of the date of this publication, the NYS presidential primary has been canceled. The Republican presidential primary was canceled in early March; the Democratic presidential primary was canceled Monday, April 27. There is some news that the recent cancellation of the Democratic presidential primary may be challenged. We will keep you updated if anything changes.
The primary for our congressional district and the county district attorney’s office will take place on June 23. The Scarsdale League, along with our neighboring Leagues, is coordinating virtual candidate forums for contested primary elections. These forums will take place at the end of May or early June. We will update the community when a date is scheduled, and the information will also be available on our website at LWVS.org.
On the local level, the Scarsdale Village election and the school board and budget election that were postponed have not yet been rescheduled. The village and the school district are awaiting guidance from the state and the only mandate is that the elections must take place after June 1. With respect to absentee ballots that were previously submitted for the village election, they are valid and will be counted in the upcoming village election, on its rescheduled date.
When the new dates and specific voting procedures for these local elections become available, we will update the community, and this information will also be available on our website at LWVS.org.
If you have any questions regarding voting, contact the Scarsdale League of Women Voters, voter service at: LWVSVoterService@gmail.com. We know that the ever-changing rules can be confusing and we are happy to answer any questions.
RONNY HERSCH
BEATRICE SEVCIK
Voter Service co-chairs
League of Women Voters of Scarsdale
