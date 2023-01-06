To the Scarsdale Community,
The nonpartisan School Board Nominating Committee (SBNC) election is Tuesday, Jan. 10, at Scarsdale Middle School on Mamaroneck Road. Polls are open from 7 to 10 a.m. and from 2 to 9 p.m.
This year, we have 15 candidates running for 10 positions on the SBNC, and we encourage everyone who is over 18 and has been a resident of Scarsdale for at least 30 days to please come out and vote.
The SBNC is made up of a dedicated and diverse group of Scarsdale residents responsible for recruiting, interviewing, vetting and selecting our community’s most qualified nominees for the Scarsdale Board of Education. This year’s candidates bring a vast array of professional and personal experiences and, perhaps most importantly, dedication to a process that is designed to find the very best people to serve on the school board and participate in its mission to support excellence in Scarsdale’s educational system.
Serving on the SBNC is a rewarding opportunity to engage with residents across the village to listen to each other, learn about what we want in our board of education leadership, and engage in the process of supporting our outstanding schools today and for the future.
We hope to see you at the polls on Tuesday.
Susi Coplan
SBNC election chair
Claire Yang
SBNC election co-chair
Updated: January 6, 2023 @ 8:26 pm
