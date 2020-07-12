I was sorry to hear of Rita Kuo’s passing. As a neighbor of Mrs. Kuo for more than 20 years, I will miss her not just for her casual friendliness or the memory of the excellent piano instruction that she gave my daughters. What I will most remember are the nights when I would take my dogs for their late evening walks, hear the sound of Mrs. Kuo’s piano as I passed her house on the dark street, and stop for a minute to listen to the grand tones of a truly wonderful musician.
PETER B. COHEN
Penny Lane
