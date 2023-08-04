It is with sadness that I write that Bob Steves, former Scarsdale mayor and former school board president — and once my colleague on the Scarsdale Village Board — died last Sunday at his home on Cape Cod, succumbing after a heroic battle with cancer.
In a town that prides itself on the volunteerism of its residents, few have given back to the community as much and as selflessly as Bob. In addition to those high visibility positions (each preceded by years of service as a village trustee and school board member in each case), numerous other organizations benefited from Bob’s selfless contribution of his time, energy, experience and intellect. Among them were the Scarsdale Public Library Capital Campaign Committee, of which he was the co-chair; the Scarsdale School District Student Transfer Education Plan (STEP), of which he was co-chair; and Scarsdale Edgemont Family Counseling Service, of which he was president and treasurer. He served with grace, fairness and always with a desire to do best for the village.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.