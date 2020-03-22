Between March 12 and March 20, Scarsdale residents will receive mailings from the U.S. Census Bureau inviting them to complete the census, the decennial population count mandated by the U.S. Constitution. Everyone living in the United States, regardless of citizenship status, is required to complete the census.
This year, for the first time, there are three ways in which households can complete the census: 1) online, 2020census.gov, 2) by phone or 3) by mail. In fact, the majority of households will NOT receive a paper census questionnaire. Instead, most households will receive an invitation letter containing a unique PIN [personal identification number] to be used to complete the census online or by phone. The deadline for responding to the census is July 31.
Paper questionnaires can be requested and will also be sent to any household that doesn’t respond.
The census count helps determine how the 435 U.S. Congressional seats are apportioned to the states and affects local electoral districting. Census data is also crucial to state and local government planning — it determines how much of the $880 billion in federal funding is allocated to states and communities to be used for schools, hospitals, roads and many vital programs.
The census won’t take place again until 2030 — so take part in your civic duty and complete the census. Help ensure that everyone in Scarsdale and Westchester County is accurately counted.
ALISSA BAUM
League of Women Voters of Scarsdale
Census Portfolio chair
