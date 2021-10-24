Sometimes if you’re lucky, you get the opportunity to meet and spend important, meaningful and memorable time with important people or ones who later prove themselves to be important for the country and the world. For me, that person was Gen. Colin Powell, who died Oct. 18 at age 84 from complications of COVID-19.
He was a lot of things to a lot of people. As the first Black Secretary of State and member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, he certainly rubbed elbows with people we’ve been reading about for years. U.S. Presidents Barack Obama and Joseph Biden are two of them. I was one of the not so famous ones, and while I tried to hide it, I was awestruck at our meeting. Who wouldn’t be? There I was the kid from Utica, New York, and Gen. Powell — just the two of us like it was on the corner of Oneida Street and Arlington Road in my hometown. It doesn’t get any better than that.
It was some time in the early 1990s in a private room at a convention center in Chicago, away from the thousands of attendees, at a Direct Marketing Association (DMA) convention when I encountered Gen. Powell. As a board member of DMA at that time, I was given the privilege to be his escort after having asked him, by then an outstanding speaker, to be the keynote speaker for the convention for $75,000 and a paid-for private airplane ride from Washington, D.C., to and from Chicago. It seemed like a lot of money back then but he was worth it.
What did we talk about? His family, his U.S. Army career, City College of New York (CCNY) and things I don’t remember. What I do remember was his answer to my combined question: How did you become such an accomplished speaker? What were the educational steps to that success? He answered something like this: “After CCNY, I went into the Army and attended Officers Training School. There I learned to be a good speaker because I had to. As a leader in the Army, you have to be able to speak authoritatively and confidently to your men.”
Soon thereafter, the door opened and he was whisked to center stage.
My only regret about that long-ago, 45-minute conversation is that I left Gen. Powell off my list of the “12 most admired people” I met in my book, “Dear Folks: Essays and Insights from a Public Relations Leader”published in 2019. Hewill never know, but I am now adding him to the list to join Harold Burson, John McCain, Rachel Robinson, David Rockefeller, David Stern and seven others. Thirteen can be a lucky number.
Bill Doescher
Yonkers
Former 40-year resident of Scarsdale
