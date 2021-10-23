This letter to village officials is reprinted at the writer’s request.
To the mayor, village manager and village board,
After making a verbal request to all of you at a public village board meeting, this email is a formal written request to the Recreation Department to offer the same tour of Scarsdale’s municipal outdoor pool site that was given to the group of consultants in July. At that time my request to join the tour as an observer was denied.
In order to inform our organizations and interested residents regarding this major study costing $114,000 of taxpayers’ money, it is incumbent on the village to provide full disclosure to our taxpaying residents with the same information provided to the consultants. We urge an immediate similar tour for members of our civic organizations, including the Scarsdale Forum Recreation Committee (of which I am past chairman and a member for 35 years), the League of Women Voters, the Scarsdale Taxpayer Alert, and sports organizations, as well as interested pool members and residents.
We look forward to a response to this email promptly as the weather is changing.
Thank you for your consideration in the important matter for our community.
Bob Harrison
Chairman, Scarsdale Taxpayer Alert
