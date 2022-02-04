The following letter to the mayor’s office is published at the writer’s request.
Dear Mayor Veron,
Living on Cayuga Road since 1985, we have suffered from several devastating floods, including 5 feet in our house in 2007 from the Sheldrake River, which runs in our backyard, and 2 1/2 feet of sewer water in 2021. The last flood did not break down the door like the one in 2007, because we did major construction to move the door uphill.
For a time, I was chairman of the Middle Heathcote Flooding Committee and I worked closely with [former SPW superintendent] Benny Salanitro and [former village manager] Al Gatta to help mitigate conditions in the area, including construction of a drainage pipe across Canterbury Road that was inadvertently omitted when our area was developed in the 1960s, and enlisting the support of the neighbors surrounding the Cayuga Pond so that remediation work could be performed on the weir and surrounding land.
After the storm in 2007, major construction was done on the channel draining the Post Road area past the high school to the Bronx River, because that project was already planned and partially subsidized by Westchester County to mitigate flooding in Scarsdale High School and on the Bronx River Parkway. However, our side of Scarsdale drains to Mamaroneck via the Sheldrake River and no funding was appropriated for our area at the time.
The Sheldrake River was dredged in our backyards, for a second time, a few years ago and a larger culvert was installed under Cayuga Road, but that is not enough to ameliorate the severe danger to the families who live on the 700 acres of land that drain through one small culvert under Canterbury Road on its way past the middle school, down to Mamaroneck.
You should be aware that, in 2007, our entire neighborhood was inaccessible to emergency traffic because of the flooding, meaning that an ambulance could not reach one of my neighbors who broke her leg nor another neighbor who got an electric shock from water in the basement. During the most recent flood, we had raw sewage spewing up out of our toilet like a fountain, filling our basement with 2 1/2 feet of sewer water.
Clearly, those events posed a serious risk to health and safety throughout the area. In fact, our area has been identified as one of the most severely flood-prone in the village. This is, no doubt, at least partly due to the fact that, when the area was developed in the 1960s, the village engineer at the time, Richard Haggblad, told the village that the culverts being constructed were too small for the planned development. Since then, many more houses have been constructed, thereby causing further diminution in the ability of the area — a wetland — to absorb water and increasing the demand for runoff that does not occur.
I understand that an $88 million flood mitigation project is being planned for Mamaroneck and the Sheldrake River area. I want to be certain that you understand the severity of the condition in our neighborhood and will ensure that mitigation of our flooding is part of the project.
Robert Reiffel
Cayuga Road
