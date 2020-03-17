On Tuesday, when I watched Harish Moorjani’s speech on Scarsdale TV, I was outraged. It was full of prejudice, racism and misinformation. I refuse to call him Dr. because he doesn’t deserve the title. As of today, when the whole world is fighting the novel coronavirus, misinformation is as harmful as the virus itself. Why? Because people need the right information to make critical decisions, such as whether to close schools, do we need extra resources to safeguard the senior center, can we take subways? Those decisions can decide life or death in some situations.
I have been listening to the presentations of a renowned doctor, Dr. Anthony Fauci, who Moorjani himself said we should listen to. Dr Fauci’s speeches provide very useful information that is based on only facts, while Moorjani’s speech blends his personal prejudice against China with some seemingly correct but no-value-added information.
For example, he said Chinese people inhale lots and lots of viruses in the meat market and get sick. I wonder whether he went to the same speech training school as President Trump. Dr. Fauci, however, pointed out that you get coronavirus mostly by contact. There is no proof that they transmit by air, not to mention lots of them. Therefore washing hands is very important.
Moorjani mentioned most healthy people will get over COVID-19 just like regular flu. Not only he is not afraid of it, he wishes he can get it now and develop immunity over it. If that is true, why are we even implementing social distancing? Why don’t we all get it and get over it?
He used a picture of bats to frighten the audience. We found out the picture was from an Indonesia website. Moorjani, didn’t they teach you in medical school to list the source when you quote something from the internet?
Moorjani spent a quarter of his speech to criticize an imagined Chinese culture that even Chinese people never heard of. Many innocent Scarsdale residents watched the live broadcast, their children watched it or heard their parents’ conversation. Next time when my children of Chinese heritage go to school, their classmates may say foul words to them, they may say something back. It only promotes racism and hatred, not the value of inclusion that our village and the mayor have been promoting.
So how did this all happen? Mayor [Marc] Samwick mentioned Moorjani didn’t say anything improper in their prior conversations. I’d suggest we do some background and reference check before we invite someone to speak on Scarsdale TV. When we broadcast him on live TV, Scarsdale as an authority is endorsing him. Other towns may invite him because Scarsdale as a reputable village endorsed him. We sincerely urge the mayor to take steps to remediate the damage being done.
JEFF WANG
Ferncliff Road
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.