Misinformation and subterfuge abound in the most recent email blast from the Edgemont Incorporation Committee (EIC). Their slick marketing piece is a call to arms, stating “the Town and its anti-incorporation allies are again trying to push through last-minute changes to NYS Village Law.” However, on May 16, the town board publicly stated they would not endorse NYS legislation at this time, because there was no chance of it passing. A review of the Assembly/Senate calendars reflects no committee deliberation on incorporation, and my communication with Assembly Member MaryJane Shimsky’s office confirms no legislation will be considered until after a not-yet-commenced state-funded study is complete. Is this EIC message just a ploy to once again rev up Edgemont against the town? How disappointing!
Further, the EIC uses the language “the Town and its anti-incorporation allies,” in an attempt to diminish the substantial group of our neighbors who are outraged by being robbed of their right to vote in the incorporation process. The Saving Greenburgh Coalition represents thousands of concerned residents of Unincorporated Greenburgh and is quite independent of the town board. Are we listening?
