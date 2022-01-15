The following letter to NYS Assemblymember Tom Abinanti is edited for length and published at the writer’s request.
To Assemblymember Abinanti,
As a 30-year Edgemont resident, I’d like to react to your 2021 Year in Review newsletter.
On the back page, you present a misleading narrative about needing to change laws to protect against Edgemont incorporation. Your logic is flawed. Because there has been no incorporation of a Greenburgh village in 100-plus years, you feel the incorporation laws need to be “modernized and upgraded.” I would think such changes would lead to more openness and opportunity for more self-rule, not restrict it.
You also imply that Edgemont incorporation would remove 25% of the town’s tax base. Again, this is misleading and doesn’t evenly present the situation at hand.
Your proposed legislation would discriminate against the Edgemont residents, ensuring we won’t have the same opportunity as every other Greenburgh and New York citizen has had for 100-plus years — that of self-determination over which governmental body can make decisions on zoning, planning, public works and other areas that will directly affect us. We already have direct control over fire safety and schools, why not other functions?
Also, the other Greenburgh villages haven’t been “unincorporating” in favor of joining unincorporated Greenburgh … they value local control and believe it provides a benefit. Why deny Edgemont residents the same opportunity? Why should the whole town vote on an inherently Edgemont decision when no other village had this hurdle?
You are also misleading because you didn’t mention Edgemont’s incorporation team has tried to negotiate service contracts with the town but the town will not engage. By contracting services, the town budget could remain nearly whole even if Edgemont incorporates. The incorporation group has publicly stated it would pursue this if a vote leads to incorporation. Wouldn’t this be an efficient way to move forward? Clearly, the incorporation plan is not designed to hurt the town, but to help Edgemont gain more say in how their village is developed and managed.
Edgemont pays more than its fair share of town taxes — 25% versus a resident base of only 12-13%. The town has benefited significantly from this inequity over the years and yet, Edgemont’s small population can’t sway a town supervisor vote. The result is a status quo that’s left the incumbent, who you regularly campaign with, in place for 30 years. I ask: Is this status quo the result of great governance or rather a skewed electoral process?
You’re being disingenuous in not promoting fair discourse on incorporation and promoting new laws that simply are not needed. The Edgemont Incorporation Committee is merely asking for the ability to put incorporation to a vote — a democracy at work. There is not a predetermined outcome. Yet, it seems you understand that Edgemont can’t vote you or Paul Feiner out, and, for political expediency, have decided to simply side against Edgemont instead of being unbiased and focused on the good of all and letting the citizens decide. This is not what I believe we expect from our representatives. I don’t think Westchester residents should tolerate such one-sided behavior from our elected officials.
Gary Breitbart
Paxford Lane
