This letter is in response to the Inquirer article about the proposed Garden Road development. [“Neighbors dismayed over proposal for Garden Road development,” Sept. 24]
What possible justification or logic can there be for approving the proposed development of eight new houses at 80 Garden Road?
It’s a terrible idea. No one who lives in the area supports it. No one who has any environmental sensitivity supports it. No one who is concerned about protecting open space supports it. So who does support it?
CARRIE MOSKOWITZ
Highland Way
