The beautiful Scarsdale outdoor pool site was booming, and alive and well on Memorial Day weekend during the 90 degree heat wave. The parking lots were packed with more than 300 cars bringing about 1,300 excited Scarsdale residents made up of youth, adults and seniors to the site.
The four pools’ waters were crystal clear with a temperature of 75 degrees. O’Neill’s Snack Bar had constant lines of 40-plus patrons waiting for their delicious ice cream sundaes and cones and salads.
The outdoor pool site is a Scarsdale recreational gem for 54 years and can function very well as evidenced this weekend for another 50 years with the proper care. Scarsdale does not need a redesigned pool complex for $20 million at taxpayer expense.
The Outdoor Pool Enterprise Fund is operating in the black as the village board has allowed 150 nonresident memberships to be sold at $1,200 each, which is double the Scarsdale family fee. The nonresident memberships were sold out in several days.
Scarsdale residents should not be fooled by a biased consultant’s report that indicates our gem of a pool should be replaced with a major bond issue. Consultants make their money by building new and getting a fee of 10% of the project, or $2 million in the case of a redesigned Scarsdale pool.
We urge all Scarsdale residents to tell the consultants we already have a pool gem and do not need a new complex. Please respond to the consultant’s survey, and say that we want to maintain the current Scarsdale pool with the proper maintenance. Our pool is our gem.
Bob Harrison
Fox Meadow Road
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.