Scarsdale residents can earn money by reducing electricity use during periods of peak energy demands this summer.
GridRewards is a free and simple program that the nonprofit Sustainable Westchester promotes and administers that uses an app to alert users when high electricity demands stress the power grid. Subscribers who reduce their electricity use during these peak-demand “GridReward events,” which typically last two to four hours, earn money through the program. There is no penalty for GridRewards users who choose not to reduce their energy consumption during an event.
Last summer, I earned more than $175 for participating. Sign up only took a few minutes, and it was simple to reduce our household’s electricity usage during peak events.
Peak demand events occur five to 10 times per year, often on hot summer afternoons. When a peak-demand event occurs, the GridRewards program sends users a text notification and a helpful checklist of suggested actions during the two- to four-hour period, such as unplugging the coffee maker and other devices, turning off lights and refraining from running laundry or dishwashing machines. Electricity savings are measured directly through the electricity meter.
Money is earned when electricity use is reduced, but there is never any obligation for people who sign up to participate. So, if you can’t reduce usage during a peak event, it’s fine, and there’s no penalty.
The program is a big win for the environment. By lowering energy demands during these peak demand periods, consumers help avoid the need for firing up dirty, backup energy plants, known as “peaker plants.”
In order to participate, sign up at https://www.gridrewards.com.
This program is an easy way to make every day Earth Day.
Heather Kolb
Wheelock Road
