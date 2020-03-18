On March 10, the village invited Dr. Harish Moorjani to inform Scarsdale residents on the COVID-19 virus. What seemed like a well-intentioned initiative ended up causing an uproar in the community. Moorjani made many remarks that are controversial and offensive toward the Chinese people and culture, as well as the Patient Zero in Westchester (the lawyer from New Rochelle) and diabetic patients.
While some information in his talk may be useful, the preponderance of his presentation is full of bigoted statements (e.g. when he equated isolated incidences with the Chinese culture), unfounded opinions and disparaging remarks about other medical professionals.
The Scarsdale Chinese Association, representing more than 300 families living in Scarsdale, is deeply concerned that this type of rhetoric stigmatizes groups of people and provokes backlashes against members of particular religious or ethnic communities. Although we were dismayed that the village organizer did not properly vet or cut short promptly the evidently disrespectful presentation, we take comfort in the heartfelt apology from the mayor and other village officials who reassured us that Scarsdale is an inclusive community and values civility, facts and unity.
It is with this spirit that since January we, as a group, have practiced social distancing by canceling or postponing events out of an abundance of caution to protect others in the Scarsdale community. We have mobilized funds and other resources to contribute to the prevention and containment of the COVID-19 virus. For example, our association mobilized a 50-strong group of volunteers and offered help to organizations in Westchester and Scarsdale to assist families in quarantine. Some of our members have also donated hand sanitizers to Scarsdale schools.
Despite the deep hurt this incidence caused, we will continue to focus on efforts that could help contain the COVID-19 virus. For example, we are pleased to assist the village in planning another presentation by medical experts with proven public health expertise (some even living in Scarsdale). The Scarsdale we know and love has no place for bigotry and blaming will only make everyone unsafe. It is time for concerted efforts to help those affected and contain further spread. We will continue to do our part and we invite you to join us.
JINGQING CAI, JENNIFER HONG, RITA PAN, XUE SU and LAUREN YANG
Scarsdale Chinese Association Executive Board
