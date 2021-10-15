The reasons for the drop in membership at Scarsdale’s municipal pool seem obvious.
1) COVID-19 for the past two seasons. I did not join for that reason mainly, as well as that I could not store my chair at the pool as I had in past years.
2) The people who lived here during the first 25 years that the pool was in existence have mostly moved away. Or passed away.
3) Many new, younger residents belong to country clubs or golf clubs that have pools so they do not need to join a community pool. Or their children go to sleep-away camps in the summer.
4) Another group of young newcomers have their own private pools where they live. There are more applications for pools in the past few years than ever before. Those people do not join the municipal pool.
My suggestion to increase pool membership is to allow people from neighboring communities — families — to join in limited numbers. We need to see how that works before we invest $114,000 for a consultant to tell us what we already should know.
Is the pool perfect as it is? I think so. Even the pizza at the snack bar is wonderful.
I cannot think of a single criticism of the facility and I am trying hard to do so. It is an escape on a hot day from the cares of the world, a cool oasis, a place to relax and read and swim and speak softly with friends. No loud music. No lawn mower noise. Just serenity and trees and four pools that accommodate everyone. Good locker rooms. Water fountains. A place to play basketball. What could be better?
Did I mention the pizza? And the shakes?
If you have not lived here a long time, as I have, you might not understand how perfect the pool complex is, and how simply maintaining it and keeping it operating properly is all that we need to do. And allowing other members from other towns to join might be helpful to the bottom line. But spending over a hundred thousand dollars to fix what ain’t broke seems to me to be a serious mistake.
I love the pool complex just as it is, as do many others who have lived here a long time.
You can’t beat perfection.
Visit it and you will see.
Susan Levine
Ardmore Road
