The letter in the Inquirer (“‘Keep Edgemont’ responds to article about Greenburgh pool,” July 22) by Peter Guggenheimer, a town of Greenburgh-appointee who has given the Friends of Feiner Committee donations of $1,000 to $2,000 in recent election cycles, accuses the EIC of “bullying Edgemont residents into incorporating as a village.” We’re disappointed that the Inquirer allowed such a patently absurd statement into its paper. How, exactly, would a small group of individuals go about “bullying” a community of 8,000 people into anything?
Mr. Guggenheimer also alleges that the EIC has never addressed the costs of becoming a village. A short, fact-checking visit to our website (edgemont2022.org) at any time over the past six years would reveal that we have presented detailed, sourced research on the costs of incorporation, including various options for services.
