My sincere thanks go to the village board and village staff across all departments for proactively working to protect residents from the preventable harms to our health and well-being caused by gas-powered leaf blowers.
The board has scheduled a public hearing Tuesday, March 23, at 7 p.m. — it will be important for residents to offer comments in support of the village’s new proposal to regulate leaf blowers.
This is a significant advance in Scarsdale policy. Gas-powered leaf blowers are dangerous because they do not blow air — they blow at hurricane speed a combination of dangerous chemicals, some carcinogenic, other pollutants, and particulate matter that pose grave health risks to residents of all ages, landscape workers, pets and wildlife, not to mention the harm to human hearing from excessive noise and the deleterious effect on air quality and our environment generally.
Village action will also help prevent the proven cardiac, respiratory and other adverse impacts from gas-powered blowers. The village board together with the residents who serve on its appointed Conservation Advisory Council were instrumental in advancing this initiative. They are to be congratulated for encouraging the use of safer and quieter electric/battery operated landscape care equipment, which is already required most of the year in Scarsdale.
Please participate online Tuesday, March 23 at https://zoom.us/j/93183703358; or login via Zoom using ID 931 8370 3358; or phone in to the meeting using 1-929-436-2866 and entering the ID 931 8370 3358. To participate in the public comment period, if online click “Raise Hand,” or if by phone dial *9.
MADELAINE EPPENSTEIN
Autenrieth Road
