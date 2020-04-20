More than a century ago, in 1914, to combat the spread of sexually transmitted diseases, such as venereal disease, or VD, social reformers in New York City created the American Social Hygiene Association (ASHA). Westchester County subsequently joined ASHA’s campaign and residents in Scarsdale and Hartsdale, including Mrs. Lee Eastman, mother of the late Linda McCartney, of Dolma Road, and securities broker John Borg of Garden Road, sponsored a local committee to “Stamp Out VD.” As Borg explained in The Scarsdale Inquirer dated Jan. 3, 1947, “The drive, initiated by the ASHA, seeks funds for a broad program of education to combat venereal diseases now spreading alarmingly throughout the country.” Nearly 75 years later, 21st-century readers of The Scarsdale Inquirer will readily appreciate Borg’s warning that “VD does not stop at national boundaries nor does it pause at county lines, once it begins to spread.”
By the late 1940s, so-called “miracle drugs” like penicillin were initially successful in treating sexually transmitted diseases, now known as sexually transmitted infections (STIs) as many carriers are asymptomatic. However, this resulted in the misguided idea it was easier to treat STIs than prevent them. Antibiotic resistance, coupled with inadequate investment in prevention programs, has now given rise to a new STI epidemic. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, cases of reportable STIs are at record levels and pose the greatest danger to the young, including newborns. Ironically, the chief goal of the Scarsdale-Hartsdale committee was to safeguard the health of the young who Borg presciently noted were “the chief victims of the venereal diseases.” Regrettably, [the comic strip character] Pogo’s quip about human folly — “We have met the enemy and he is us” — still governs our affairs.
Faced with the deadly, epochal COVID-19 pandemic, it is understandable Americans are desperate for a miracle cure. But this desire needs to be stamped out. Medicinal marvels have often proved to be a therapeutic balloon of dreams that pops when meeting the pin of clinical reality.
Instead of reaching for the quick fix, we must engage in the hard work of politically vaccinating ourselves with rigorously maintained “state of the art” repositories of adequate medical supplies and equipment having immunity from whoever occupies the White House, such as the current mountebank who resides there.
Without these efforts, and absent a revival of the preventative approach advocated by 20th-century activists, we are fated to living once again as characters trapped inside simultaneously occurring “Twilight Zone” episodes when COVID-20 arrives.
GARY S. RAPPAPORT
Victoria Road
Ardsley
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.