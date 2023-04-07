Anyone who considers Scarsdale’s municipal pool complex a “luxury” must never have been a member.
Since 1969 the four pools at the complex have served our community well as a necessity, especially for those who do not belong to country clubs and don’t have their own swimming pools or summer beach houses.
It provides a place for any and all Scarsdale residents to spend the day, a destination for those who need to escape the summer heat and to relax in a cool and welcoming environment.
The Scarsdale Day Camp also uses the pool every summer for all of its campers, and they do not consider it a luxury — only a place to cool off on a hot summer day and have some fun.
Many towns in Westchester have community pools and we have ours. Since 1969 it has been beloved and enjoyed by thousands of Scarsdale families.
With a required restoration after 53 years of use, and hopefully without unnecessary “frills,” it will continue to serve the Scarsdale community well as a village necessity, not a luxury.
