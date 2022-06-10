Thank you, Todd Sliss, for exposing the Scarsdale Schools’ lack of compassion for its dyslexic students [“Special Report: Balanced literacy & dyslexia,” June 3]. In the Scarsdale Schools, there is apparently no reliable program for remedying this problem, which, if not treated, will follow and impede learning for a lifetime.
Of all of the issues facing students, the ability to read is paramount.
Why is it that parents had to send their children to the Windward School for this basic skill? After all of Scarsdale’s hand waving, they have not done the job. Scarsdale does not use the word dyslexia in dealing with these children. I suppose if it isn’t there, you don’t have to treat it.
Thank you to all of the parents who have come forward to tell their stories and the stories of their children who have been embarrassed and failed by the Scarsdale Schools. If you are wealthy enough to be able to send a child to Windward you might be able to guarantee a lifetime of learning for that child. And what does Scarsdale now owe to the families it has failed so miserably? Tuition repayments (about $200,000 per student for four years at the Windward School)? An apology for sending students out into the world unable to read? Or, will it be more rhetoric and ignoring the problem?
Lynne Verna
White Plains
