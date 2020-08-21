The Scarsdale Schools restart process has been filled with complexities and uncertainty, and we are all approaching it with less than perfect knowledge in the ever-changing landscape of this pandemic. From its inception, the work of the Restart Committees was driven by the understanding that all safety measures and precautions recommended by the CDC and NYS DOH would be employed by the administration for the protection of the students and staff in our schools. Gov. Andrew Cuomo, while permitting schools to open, has left much of the determination to the individual districts. Consequently, we’ve seen and heard anger from all sides, which we understand is born from anxiety and frustration.
Unfortunately, there is no obvious “right” or “best” plan for everyone. Keeping in mind the uncertainty and complexity, we should all be careful not to assume that advocacy for a particular plan equates to a disregard for a group of people or their views. Support for remote learning does not disregard the value of an in-person education. Likewise, support for in-person instruction does not disregard the health and safety of teachers, students and community members.
Our faculty union representatives recently spoke publicly about their fears and concerns regarding returning to in-person instruction in any capacity. We respect their desire to keep themselves, their families and our community healthy and safe. We value their voices in this process and recognize the complexity involved in attempting to teach in-person safely. We will continue to work collaboratively with all stakeholders to formulate the best possible educational plan for our children while prioritizing the well-being of our school community.
We recognize the excellence of our teachers and have entrusted them with our children’s education. They are why many of us moved to Scarsdale. We acknowledge the hard work that has gone into preparing for the upcoming school year in what we know will be an extraordinarily restrictive environment, and we fully support their need to prioritize their professional development regarding remote learning.
This process will not end when school starts. Frequent and clear communication and transparency from the administration about plan details and evolution will only lead to a more informed and trusting community. We also rely on our board of education (BOE) members to actively participate in the process, to oversee and engage with the administration on a regular basis, and to ensure that health and safety priorities are being met.
We look forward to partnering with faculty, the administration and the BOE throughout this year to find the best way to educate our children while keeping everyone healthy and safe. We will continue to help facilitate frequent and clear communication regarding school plans, and we hope that everyone approaches this work with empathy, patience and flexibility. We are all in this together.
— The PTC Executive Committee, and the parent members of the Restart
Steering Committee and Building Operations and Instruction Restart Committees for Scarsdale High School, Scarsdale Middle School and the
elementary schools:
Dalya Khan — Scarsdale PTC
president, Steering Committee
Megan Simon — Scarsdale PTC president-elect, Elementary Committee
Kerry Hayes —
Scarsdale PTC secretary
Molly Ghahremani — Scarsdale PTC treasurer, Elementary Committee
Leanne Freda —
SHS PTA president, SHS Committee
Meredith Kent —
SMS PTA president, SMS Committee
Jessica Rosenberg — Heathcote PTA president, Elementary Committee
Stephen Baer — Edgewood PTA
co-president, Elementary Committee
Jeanette Rosen —
Edgewood PTA co-president
Alyse Streicher —
Fox Meadow PTA president
Meryl Satler —
Quaker Ridge PTA president
Jennifer Fischer —
Greenacres PTA president
Joey Silberfein — Steering Committee
Dana Matsushita — SHS Committee
Lauren Grossberg — SMS Committee
Suzie Hahn — Elementary Committee
Editor’s note: The Inquirer’s letters policy limits signatories to five, however, in this case it was important to include all the names submitted with this letter and their affiliations with the district’s committees that are formulating the schools’ restart plans.
