Marijuana is going to be sold in the town of Greenburgh against the wishes of Town Supervisor Paul Feiner. The four council members on the town board voted to allow the sale.
Marijuana is a controlled substance under federal law. It can be a hallucinogenic drug and gateway to heroin. Chronic users who want to keep the high going might switch to pills — opioids. Many deaths are due to overdoses. When they [opioids] become too expensive or more high is wanted, the [users often] switch to heroin; first, skin popping, and then directly into the veins.
In the [12-month period ending April 2021], 100,000 [drug-related] deaths occurred [in the United States]. [Nearly 100 Hudson Valley] jurisdictions, including the city of Yonkers, are going to [allow the sale of] marijuana.
Readers, write a letter to President Joseph Biden, Executive Chamber, 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, Washington, DC 20500 and request the issue of an executive order prohibiting the sale of marijuana, except for medical reasons with a prescription from a valid doctor, anywhere in the country. Send your letter by priority mail, return requested, at a cost of $7.50.
THOMAS P. CUNNINGHAM
Retired NYPD Police Captain
Secor Road
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.