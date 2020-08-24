At its June meeting, the Retired Scarsdale Teachers Organization board voted on behalf of its membership to contribute to three local organizations. The board believes that these local contributions reflect RSTA members’ belief in the importance of helping local organizations during troubling times:
Scarsdale Volunteer Ambulance Corps, SVAC;
White Plains Hospital Foundation;
The Scarsdale Inquirer.
The first two contributions are a direct response to these two organizations’ financial needs during the pandemic. The third choice came to light as The Inquirer lost much of its ad revenue this spring and may face bankruptcy.
The board believes that local newspapers are crucial to the ongoing community dialogue concerning excellence in education. One such example is the recent Inquirer investigation into the effectiveness of e-learning. This investigation has sparked a community discussion of e-learning this past spring as well as the shape of the final district plan for learning this fall. To add our collective support to continuing local journalism, the board authorized the purchase of an ad.
The board also sends its best wishes to the entire Inquirer staff. We thank all for continuing the tradition of excellence in local journalism. We hope that individuals and other organizations will join others in supporting The Scarsdale Inquirer through subscriptions and cash contributions.
CHRIS DOUGLASS
Retired Scarsdale Teachers Organization board member
Retired SHS English Department chair
