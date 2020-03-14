I urge all Scarsdale residents to grab their friends and go to the Scarsdale Congregational Church on Wednesday, March 18, to vote Row B for Justin Arest, Lena Crandall and Randall Whitestone as trustees and Joaquin Alemany as village justice. As a member of the 30-person elected Citizens Nominating Committee, I can attest to the rigorous process that our committee employed to ensure the selection of Arest, Crandall and Whitestone as the best and most qualified candidates for the office of trustee. We, as a community, need to be proactive in protecting our wonderful village from those who seek to gaslight, misinform and divide us; from those who seek to arouse suspicion and mistrust of our neighbors and volunteer leaders; and from those who seek office for the sake of their own agenda and not to do what is best for our community.
The qualities necessary to be a good trustee include an ability to listen, set aside personal agendas and have a willingness to work with others to find the best solutions to our village’s challenges. The work of a “trustee” is imbedded in the name itself. A trustee must earn the respect and trust of the community. After countless hours of service on the Citizens Nominating Committee, including due diligence, discussion and healthy debate, I can say with confidence that the Row B candidates for trustee — Arest, Crandall and Whitestone — will put the best interests of our community first and will utilize their tremendous skills, work ethic and talents to act as stewards of our community. Vote Row B on March 18 at the Scarsdale Congregational Church.
JILL SPIELBERG
Ogden Road
