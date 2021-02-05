This letter addressed to Scarsdale Mayor Marc Samwick is reprinted at the writer’s request.
Dear Mayor,
The Scarsdale Inquirer article of Jan. 29, [“Community supports field in Philipps’ name”] prompted me to send a letter of support to acknowledge Rippy Philipp’s decades of positive activism that has improved this community for every age group and a majority of youth and high school sport participants. Rippy Philipps and Rip Fisher co-led the fundraising for the Scarsdale High School turf field and track. At the unveiling Rippy stood away from the platform and the crowd so he wouldn’t draw attention to himself. Contrast this with a parent’s jovial manner, “Rippy is up front about asking for money to improve youth sports, and I cannot imagine any parent saying no.”
With the SHS turf field, it reduced dramatically the wear and tear of Dean Field by the youth and high school football programs. Little League baseball has a history of donating for improvements on any sports field in Scarsdale; it was eager in the case of the turf field to donate as it directly improved the safety for baseball youth and SHS players at Dean Field.
Rippy is attentive to the maintenance of the fields at Supply and Crossway for safety directly related to youth football player safety. Little League baseball, youth softball, high school baseball and softball directly benefit from higher quality outfield grass all year long. At Supply Field, Rippy supported the conversion of the infields to regulation materials, which dramatically improved the safety of players.
The SHS track was redone based on the original funding of the artificial turf football field. In addition to SHS track and field usage, all ages in our community heavily use the track as a location for safe exercise. During COVID-19 usage climbed as many younger athletes trained individually and the track could be used by many people with safe social distancing.
My children benefited from Rippy Philipps’ service to the community and until today they never knew. For full disclosure, I was a parent of a Little League baseball player, and a youth through varsity softball player. I was a Little League board member, and an SYSA board member who voted in favor of a donation [by those groups] to the SHS track project. As an individual I also donated.
This letter recognizes that the high school maintenance, SHS Athletic Department, independent sports organizations and Scarsdale Recreation Department have high regard for Rippy Philipps. Rippy works as an ally with these dedicated organizations, and combined together they continuously exceed value expectations.
If anyone needs money for a celebration to acknowledge Rippy Philipps, tell me where to send my check. Rippy, if there is a funding need for your next effort to improve Scarsdale, just reach out.
TEGAN LEE
Lyons Road
