For the past three years Robert Berg has been in court with the village over the placement of signs on village and private property. While running for office he and his VCP party initially polluted the village with his campaign signs violating local village code. Eventually the village relented and turned a blind eye to political signs during election periods.
Not satisfied with this concession and in the name of his claimed constitutional rights, he is continuing to sue the village in court costing the village thousands of dollars in legal fees and wasting taxpayer money.
It is about time that he packs it in, goes home and leaves the village alone.
WILLIAM STERN
Rural Drive
(1) comment
I think it is important to vindicate freedom of speech, one of our most important constitutional rights.
