A Bicycle Rodeo held at the Ardsley Middle School on May 20 highlighted the importance of bicycle safety. Anthony Kiriyanthan, an Ardsley High School student, deserves the appreciation of our community for organizing the event. He enlisted the help of fellow students, the Ardsley and Greenburgh community police officers, Danny’s Bicycle shop and others who provided participants with important safety recommendations that could help prevent accidents and ensure an enjoyable bicycle experience.

Anthony and his team of volunteers highlighted the importance of wearing a helmet that protects heads in case of a fall or collision. I have personally seen a number of cyclists injured over the years because they did not wear helmets. One year I cycled from Hartsdale to Washington, D.C., to raise funds for a Greenburgh resident who became a quadriplegic after a bicycle accident.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.