A Bicycle Rodeo held at the Ardsley Middle School on May 20 highlighted the importance of bicycle safety. Anthony Kiriyanthan, an Ardsley High School student, deserves the appreciation of our community for organizing the event. He enlisted the help of fellow students, the Ardsley and Greenburgh community police officers, Danny’s Bicycle shop and others who provided participants with important safety recommendations that could help prevent accidents and ensure an enjoyable bicycle experience.
Anthony and his team of volunteers highlighted the importance of wearing a helmet that protects heads in case of a fall or collision. I have personally seen a number of cyclists injured over the years because they did not wear helmets. One year I cycled from Hartsdale to Washington, D.C., to raise funds for a Greenburgh resident who became a quadriplegic after a bicycle accident.
It’s important that cyclists obey traffic signals, stop at stop signs and wear visible clothing (including reflectors) if riding when it starts getting dark. It’s also important for cyclists to watch for potential hazards, potholes, vehicles and not to cross the street without looking. It’s also important that cyclists use a bell when near a pedestrian to warn them that there is a cyclist in back of them. And cyclists should not pass on the right side and shouldn’t ride in the middle of the road. If riding with a friend, ride in a straight line. Also be cautious at intersections, which are common sites for accidents.
Cyclists should also be on the alert for dooring, which is when a parked car’s door opens in the path of a cyclist.
Anthony indicated that he would be organizing other Bicycle Rodeos. Hundreds of cyclists die each year in tragic bicycle accidents. A suggestion: The Friends of Westchester County Parks, Westchester County and the NYS Thruway Authority should consider a bicycle safety initiative. On Bicycle Sundays signage could be placed along the Bronx River Parkway with various safety tips. The Thruway Authority should consider placing signs along the Mario Cuomo bridge bicycle and pedestrian lane with safety tips. Lawn signs with bicycle safety tips could also be placed along the South County/North County trails and the Bronx River Parkway bicycle paths.
If we save one life, the education campaign would be worth it.
Greenburgh Town Supervisor
