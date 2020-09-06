Since the original Election Day [March 18], we have all learned and experienced many things, some expected, most unplanned. More importantly, I think we all know we still have much more to learn. This continuing journey has shown us the kinds of skills we need in our village board of trustees. Justin Arest, Lena Crandall and Randy Whitestone have those skills.
The impact of the pandemic will be long-lasting. Randy, Lena and Justin are thoughtful, work efficiently, are open to innovation, ask the right questions and are team players. These attributes will be imperative as the trustees examine and balance all the benefits and costs of every village service and program.
On a personal note, I have known Randy for more than 20 years as a friend, neighbor and fellow Edgewood resident. In the years ahead, his common sense, street smarts and inclusive demeanor will be a positive addition to the board of trustees and all its deliberations. By the way, Randy has already rolled up his shirtsleeves and has been attending every board meeting and work session and offered on the record insightful public comments.
As we move forward as a community, the village needs people like Lena, Randy and Justin.
Please remember to vote on Sept. 15.
JOHN MCCANN
Edgewood Road
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.