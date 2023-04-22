I was saddened to learn of the imminent closing of Scarsdale Hardware. We have been customers of the store since we moved to Scarsdale in 1985 and Glenn Greenbaum and his team have always provided professional, cheerful and helpful advice to us. I am quite useless around the house, so my wife and I regard Glenn as our “house doctor.” We wish Glenn well in Act 2 of his working life and we thank him for his decades of outstanding — and much appreciated — customer service.
Harold Aspis
