The Safe Coalition: Children, Families, Community would like to share some vital information during these difficult times. For many people, forced to be at home is not only unsettling, but also dangerous.
Those who regularly experience family violence (domestic violence, child abuse, elder abuse) may see this behavior exacerbated during such stressful times. Survivors and victims need resources and support now more than ever.
We know the Scarsdale community will continue to consider the most vulnerable populations during this time. Please remember community members can always provide emotional support, help create a safety plan even if it has to be in the house, and share resources.
Here are local and national resources for both violence and mental health support, and information about orders of protection and other emergency actions related to family violence. We wish you all peace, health and safety.
Hope’s Door https://hopesdoorny.org/, shelter, counseling, legal assistance
Pace Women’s Justice Center — legal assistance in obtaining a family court order of protection — 914-422-4188 (Legal Clinic), or 914-287-0739 (legal helpline)
My Sisters’ Place https://mspny.org/, shelter, counseling, legal assistance
Westchester County Office for Women https://women.westchestergov.com/
Scarsdale Police Department — 914-722-1200 or 911
Westchester DA’s office — 914-995-3000 for legal assistance
https://www.thehotline.org/help/ includes National Domestic Violence hotline.
Despite statewide court reduction in services, a victim of domestic violence can still obtain an order of protection, either through the criminal courts or the family courts, or both. Refer to above the resources to obtain legal assistance in drafting and filing petitions for orders of protection in family courts. If you are in immediate danger, please call the Scarsdale Police Department.
LAUREN POMERANTZ, LCSW
Coordinator, Safe Coalition
