Horrific, beyond comprehension, heartbreaking. None of these words can adequately convey our feelings about the shootings May 24 at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. School shootings should never happen in a civilized society. Unfortunately, they are happening again and again — 17 school-related shootings in 2020, 33 in 2021 and 24 already this year. We need to immediately come to grips with the fact that our children are under attack. We must do more to protect them.
Scarsdale’s new administration and its next school board must take a close, direct look at security. On behalf of the more than 450 members of the Scarsdale Coalition for Safer Schools, I ask for the following initial steps to be taken.
First, hire an independent security firm to audit the work performed by Altaris and prepare a supplemental plan. How can we know what is missing when there is only one opinion at the table? In the business world one would never see a firm audit themselves yet that is what we have. Why has the administration been so strongly opposed to this idea and why won’t the board support it?
Second, the board should immediately appoint a subcommittee — comprised of a limited number of community members with experience in security and emergency response — to review plans, procedures and purchasing. It should be empowered to provide expert opinion to the board as to the administration’s security apparatus and proposals. The standard administration response is that such plans are confidential and cannot be shared. Are they suggesting that a limited number of experts do not share their ability to honor such confidentiality and that, somehow, only school administrators can be trusted? No disrespect intended, but how can we allow final security decisions to be made by an individual who has a master’s degree in special education and teaching? What real world experience qualifies this person to make security decisions for our children? There are numerous degree programs in security studies around the country. Don’t our children deserve someone who has made the commitment to the study and implementation of physical security?
Third, this community needs to have a fact-based discussion on the employment of School Resource Officers (SROs). Two-thirds of high schools in the U.S. employ SROs, and there is ample evidence of the benefits provided by such a personnel. But, for some reason, our community hesitates to even broach the subject. Scarsdale Schools’ Chief of Safety, Security and Emergency Management Mike Spedaliere is, by all accounts, dedicated to his job. His immediate responsibility, however, is to his employer Altaris. The district should directly employ a full-time, experienced school security expert, a person who would be in a position to make decisions rather than follow consultants’ advice.
There is much we can do to provide a safer learning environment for our students. They deserve single-minded efforts, not just a cog in the wheel. They deserve a dedicated professional, educated and trained specifically in site security. The effort must be robust and all encompassing. The time is now.
Roger Neustadt
Scarsdale Coalition for Safer Schools
