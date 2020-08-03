The Edgemont Union Free School District would like to publicly acknowledge the heartache and extreme frustration our graduating seniors and their families have experienced as we made the very difficult decision to cancel our in-person graduation. This was a decision that was not made lightly and was one of the most difficult I’ve had to work through during my tenure as superintendent. Ultimately, we had to place safety as our highest priority.
We have communicated directly with these families about our decision making process and our need to put the safety of our students and staff above all else. We are extremely proud of the resilience shown by our graduating seniors. We wish them the very best in their post-high school careers, and hope they know that they will eternally have a cheering section of educators who want nothing but the very best for each and every one of them.
Victoria Kniewel
Edgemont Superintendent of Schools
