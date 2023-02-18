Saving Greenburgh Coalition was recently established because many neighbors in unincorporated Greenburgh are unaware that the hamlet of Edgemont is petitioning to become a village and those outside of Edgemont have no say in the matter. We believe that Edgemont’s incorporation would be financially devastating for unincorporated Greenburgh. Being excluded from voting on a decision that affects our municipal services, taxes and quality of life is a form of voter suppression and a clear violation of our rights as citizens.

We are organizing our community to protect our neighbors’ rights. Currently, unless you live in Edgemont, you cannot vote on the incorporation question. We believe it is unjust that New York State law does not protect those most directly affected by incorporation. We have asked our elected officials to sponsor a bill to amend New York State Village Law to provide all residents of unincorporated Greenburgh the right to vote in any incorporation referendum.

