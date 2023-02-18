Saving Greenburgh Coalition was recently established because many neighbors in unincorporated Greenburgh are unaware that the hamlet of Edgemont is petitioning to become a village and those outside of Edgemont have no say in the matter. We believe that Edgemont’s incorporation would be financially devastating for unincorporated Greenburgh. Being excluded from voting on a decision that affects our municipal services, taxes and quality of life is a form of voter suppression and a clear violation of our rights as citizens.
We are organizing our community to protect our neighbors’ rights. Currently, unless you live in Edgemont, you cannot vote on the incorporation question. We believe it is unjust that New York State law does not protect those most directly affected by incorporation. We have asked our elected officials to sponsor a bill to amend New York State Village Law to provide all residents of unincorporated Greenburgh the right to vote in any incorporation referendum.
Should Edgemont become a village, loss of its $18 million of property tax and fee revenues would decimate the Greenburgh budget. It would render the new village and the unincorporated town economically and racially less diverse. This is unacceptable to us.
Amending antiquated inequitable legislation is the responsibility of the State Legislature. “Home Rule,” a form of amending current, or enacting new legislation, pertains to a specific location. It is not enforceable in other regions of the state. An amendment of Section 2-216 of NYS Village Law utilizing “Home Rule” would provide all residents of the unincorporated town, all of us who are affected by the outcome of incorporation, with an equal right to vote. It would neither deny the right to vote on incorporation to the residents of Edgemont nor affect residents of the current villages of Greenburgh.
The campaign to amend NYS Village Law was not initiated by the town, but by the undersigned Greenburgh community leaders. We represent the interests of the thousands of unincorporated residents who would be affected by Edgemont incorporation.
We believe that our town board and legislators were not doing enough to serve the interests of unincorporated Greenburgh residents. The letters petitioning for legislative action were sent concomitantly to our NYS legislative delegation and the town board. The amendment requested was “Home Rule” for unincorporated Greenburgh, thus limited to residents living in the unincorporated town. The Greenburgh villages remain unaffected, as do at least two other regions in NYS struggling at this time with incorporation issues.
Greenburgh has a long history and legacy of neighbors caring for each other in times of need. If “Self Determination Matters” to Edgemont residents, it also matters to the 85% of the Greenburgh population whose lives would be drastically altered without any consideration or vote.
BISHOP WILBERT PRESTON, Pastor, Christ Church
JANICE GRIFFITH, Member, NAACP White Plains/Greenburgh branch
HUGH McAULEY, Greenburgh Veterans Advisory Committee
ALICIA FORD, Parkway Homes Civic Association
DAWN NOELL-WYSE, Parkway Gardens Civic Association
LLOYD NEWLAND, Hillside-Wyndover Woods Civic Association
LOLA HUNTER, North Elmsford Civic Association
PASTOR LEROY RICHARDS, First Community Church
JOHAN SNAGGS, Juniper Hill Civic Association
DR. CAROL ALLEN, Hartsdale
MICHAEL SCHWARTZ, Edgemont
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.