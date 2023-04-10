In March, incumbents Amber Yusuf and Bob Klein were nominated by the School Board Nominating Committee (SBNC) to serve on the Scarsdale Board of Education (BOE). SBNC is a nonpartisan group of individuals elected from all five Scarsdale neighborhoods, playing an integral role in shaping the excellence of Scarsdale Schools through recruiting, vetting and selecting the most qualified nominees for the BOE. Amber and Bob were once again selected through this process and are eager to continue committing their time and energy volunteering in Scarsdale for another three years, expressing their drive to maintain excellence in our schools while balancing our fiscal responsibilities.

In May 2020, I was delighted to endorse Amber in a contested election for the BOE. She and I worked closely through PT Council and PTA roles for years, enabling me to see firsthand her support of all Scarsdale’s schools. She was, and is, exemplary in what she brings to our community through her intelligence, thoughtfulness, fair balanced approach, ability to see situations from multiple perspectives, and capability in making decisions when there is no “right” answer. In her subsequent BOE service, she has demonstrated her aptitude for resolving complex situations.

