In March, incumbents Amber Yusuf and Bob Klein were nominated by the School Board Nominating Committee (SBNC) to serve on the Scarsdale Board of Education (BOE). SBNC is a nonpartisan group of individuals elected from all five Scarsdale neighborhoods, playing an integral role in shaping the excellence of Scarsdale Schools through recruiting, vetting and selecting the most qualified nominees for the BOE. Amber and Bob were once again selected through this process and are eager to continue committing their time and energy volunteering in Scarsdale for another three years, expressing their drive to maintain excellence in our schools while balancing our fiscal responsibilities.
In May 2020, I was delighted to endorse Amber in a contested election for the BOE. She and I worked closely through PT Council and PTA roles for years, enabling me to see firsthand her support of all Scarsdale’s schools. She was, and is, exemplary in what she brings to our community through her intelligence, thoughtfulness, fair balanced approach, ability to see situations from multiple perspectives, and capability in making decisions when there is no “right” answer. In her subsequent BOE service, she has demonstrated her aptitude for resolving complex situations.
As the challenges facing our district unfolded throughout 2020-21, I was driven to seek election to the SBNC. After nearly a decade of PTA involvement, I felt joining the SBNC to help shape our BOE was the right opportunity for me to continue giving back to Scarsdale. I joined SBNC in a time of turmoil, coinciding with Amber and Bob’s challenging first years of service as BOE members. I have gained immense respect for Bob and Amber as they, along with their fellow board members, took on the daunting task of refocusing our fractured community. I have personally attended community engagement forums where I have seen Bob’s dedication to our students and parents resonate as he voices the importance of DEI [diversity, equity and inclusion] and mental health.
The current school board has proven its commitment to transparency and collaboration most aptly through the recent inclusive, thoughtful and comprehensive process in appointing Dr. Drew Patrick as our superintendent of schools. The BOE hosted focus groups, meetings and open forums for any member of the community, faculty and staff to share input. Similar processes were utilized in the recent 2023-24 calendar creation and budget development, which led to the proposed SHS Auditorium Renovation Bond Project, both of which Amber and Bob, along with their fellow board members, have been instrumental in shepherding forward. As a career architect, Bob’s experience and knowledge make him ideal to continue on the BOE with this bond on the horizon.
Through examples like these, along with the overall effective functioning of the current BOE, it is clear to me that Amber and Bob have earned the trust of our community, as they have collaborated with constituents, to represent the interests of Scarsdale schools for a second term.
Please join me in supporting the SBNC slate as we together look to the future of Scarsdale Public Schools.
