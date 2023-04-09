My connection to the Scarsdale school system runs deep, as I attended Edgewood Elementary School, Scarsdale Middle School and graduated from Scarsdale High School in 1993. In 2010, my husband and I (he is also an alum of the Class of 1993) moved back to Scarsdale to raise our family. I have been an active member in both school and village organizations since then, holding positions on local neighborhood boards and the PTA.

In 2022, I was elected to the School Board Nominating Committee (SBNC) as a representative for the Edgewood neighborhood. This year the SBNC process I was part of nominated Robert Klein and Amber Yusuf for reelection to the Scarsdale Board of Education. As a member of the SBNC, PTA volunteer and parent, I urge the community to support the SBNC slate and reelect Amber and Bob.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.