My connection to the Scarsdale school system runs deep, as I attended Edgewood Elementary School, Scarsdale Middle School and graduated from Scarsdale High School in 1993. In 2010, my husband and I (he is also an alum of the Class of 1993) moved back to Scarsdale to raise our family. I have been an active member in both school and village organizations since then, holding positions on local neighborhood boards and the PTA.
In 2022, I was elected to the School Board Nominating Committee (SBNC) as a representative for the Edgewood neighborhood. This year the SBNC process I was part of nominated Robert Klein and Amber Yusuf for reelection to the Scarsdale Board of Education. As a member of the SBNC, PTA volunteer and parent, I urge the community to support the SBNC slate and reelect Amber and Bob.
There is no doubt that our schools have been through ups and downs over the last few years. When elected to the school board, Bob and Amber were tasked with navigating our beloved schools through unprecedented issues. It was truly amazing to watch the board members steer us through all the curveballs they faced on behalf of our community, dedicating so much of their time to solve problems thoughtfully and with Scarsdale’s best interests in mind.
The current board is operating like a finely tuned machine. With Amber at the helm and Bob as another senior member, they have worked tirelessly to address very important issues related to our schools, all while being transparent and open to community input. As such, they are both acutely aware of the needs of our students across the elementary, middle and high school populations in the coming years.
Bob and Amber have proven to be assets to our school board and deserve to be reelected for a second term.
Please join me in voting Tuesday, May 16, and supporting the SBNC slate for Scarsdale Board of Education.
