On May 18, the Scarsdale community will select two individuals to join the Scarsdale School Board. These are extremely important choices, particularly as Scarsdale Schools continue to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. School board members will face many challenges in the months and years to come — the COVID-19 recovery surely will not be easy for any institutions, particularly not for schools. As the School Board Nominating Committee has recognized, Jim Dugan and Jessica Resnick-Ault have the experience, judgment and temperament to serve the Scarsdale community with distinction, and to help lead a successful recovery for the schools as board members.
I have known and admired Jim for more than a decade. Jim and his wife Shirley are both deeply invested in the community, and have dedicated countless hours to volunteer efforts directed to a range of local causes, including local government, neighborhoods and religious organizations. Jim and Shirley are also committed to Scarsdale Schools, and to ensuring that the schools continue to provide a world-leading education to all students who attend.
For many years I had the privilege to serve with Jim on the Vestry of St. James the Less Episcopal Church. In addition to his service as a Vestry member, Jim also served as a Warden, leading the Vestry and church staff in governance and oversight of the “business” side of church life, including budgeting, personnel decisions, building and facilities management, and the operation of a vibrant nursery school. Jim was a standout Vestry member and Warden, and St. James the Less thrived under his leadership.
Among his many gifts, Jim understands instinctively the importance of collaboration on a governing board. He is an innate listener, and has shown time and again the patience and skill to bring together competing constituencies (which all organizations have) to work toward a common goal. Jim appreciates fresh thinking, and approaches sensitive issues with no preconceived notions.
Jim also knows that a truly effective board must be able to both address immediate problems and maintain a long-term strategic focus, all while being as open and transparent with the community as possible. Indeed, Jim is uniquely able to tread that line — maintaining a long-term view while staying invested in the organization on a daily basis and remaining visible while always letting trusted professionals do their work without micromanagement.
My personal experience with Jim confirms that he is well qualified to serve as a Scarsdale School Board member, and to help lead Scarsdale Schools through the challenges they will confront in the coming years. I urge everyone in the community to vote for the School Board Nominating Committee slate of Jim Dugan and Jessica Resnick-Ault for the Scarsdale School Board on May 18.
Jim Hallowell
Ardsley Road
