As former vice chair of the Scarsdale School Board Nominating Committee (SBNC), I know the committee is charged with evaluating candidates based solely on their qualifications. In 2018, the SBNC vetted and measured the qualifications of Alison Singer and determined that she was the best person for the open seat on the Scarsdale Board of Education. She has now had three years of school board experience and is its current vice president. But, now she is unqualified?
Is the role of this committee to weigh the qualifications of the candidates or to punish school trustees when members of the SBNC disagree with a policy issue?
SBNC decisions don’t always reflect what the citizenry desires. Three years ago when Pam Fuehrer, currently board president, was similarly not renominated by the SBNC, she was reelected in a landslide when she ran against the chosen SBNC candidate. The voters placed much greater weight on the candidate’s overall experience and qualifications than the SBNC had in choosing to nominate a different and relatively inexperienced candidate. The voters recognized the SBNC’s politically driven mistake.
I’m hoping for a similar outcome for the highly qualified Alison Singer. The SBNC has once again made a terrible error in failing to renominate a current board officer. Singer brings much needed experience to the board, and her command of the issues and effectiveness as a leader will continue to serve our students well. Let’s make sure the SBNC gets another message that they are to make decisions based on qualifications, not politics.
Erin Foster
Former SNBC vice chair
Walworth Avenue
