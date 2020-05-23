Having lived in Scarsdale for more than 40 years, I have appreciated the careful study the two nominating committees that select candidates for the village board and school board commit to. The committees study the candidates’ skills, experience, history of working constructively with others and so much more.
The recent work of the School Board Nominating Committee (SBNC) is no exception. With a number of people applying to be candidates for the school board, the committee was able to select Amber Yusuf and Robert Klein to serve us. Being able to choose from multiple applicants based on their characteristics, knowledge and all the other aspects that a group of 30 people have studied, and to pick the candidates who will serve us best, has served us well for years. That’s what makes the work of the Scarsdale Board of Education topnotch and that is why I support the SBNC’s candidates.
DAN HOCHVERT
Woods Lane
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.