The following letter to the school administrators and others is reprinted at the writers’ request.
To all concerned,
We would like to express our gratitude to everyone involved in supporting our opportunity to play our basketball season.
To all of our state and local officials for opening up the possibility of playing the winter season.
To our board of education who stayed in a meeting for hours and voted positively to let us play.
To Superintendent Dr. Thomas Hagerman and the district administrators for acknowledging the positive impact a winter season would bring to our student athletes.
To [Athletic Director] Ray Pappalardi for his confidence in all of us to navigate through the season in good health and allowing us to start skill training in November. Thank you for our conversations on how we could do this safely dating back to July.
To Joe DeCrescenzo for producing a schedule that was fair and equitable. His tireless hours of preparation for events and supervision will never be forgotten.
To all of our custodians who showed up everyday to check on the supplies needed to keep things sanitized and all of us safe.
To Todd Sliss [The Scarsdale Inquirer] for his coverage of our games and providing a sense of true normalcy.
To all of our coaches who provided the support for a safe season by following up on all protocols. Sanitizing a basketball became just as important as your expertise in basketball.
To Jessica White, our trainer, who never missed a day and made sure our athletes had everything they needed to play. Our medical kits provided had all of the equipment we needed to follow our unique protocols.
To all of our opponents for implementing the protocols as meticulously as we did. The importance of which cannot be measured.
To all of the referees who were courageous in their choice to officiate our games. Without them we could not play.
To all of the people who livestreamed our games so all of our parents could see their sons and daughters play.
To all of our parents who allowed our athletes to play and therefore, created a confidence in all of us that we could do it safely. Thank you for recognizing the importance of sports and choosing to allow your sons and daughters to compete.
And finally, and most importantly, to all of our players. We discussed how we would always have two opponents, one of which we can see and physically compete against, and the other which we couldn’t see but had to maintain a high level of vigilance in order to compete.
You were thrown into uncharted waters and you were provided with a set of protocols as your map. Your maturity in recognizing the importance of the protocols was not only admirable but also inspiring.
As coaches, we had a checklist of items that we felt were important to achieve this season while taking into consideration the time we had available. Through your efforts and ability we can say with pride that together we checked off all of the boxes.
The one thing that this virus could not defeat is the human spirit that exists within the Scarsdale community. The ability to move cautiously and fearlessly through this abridged season has provided all of us with the lesson that anything can be achieved when performed together with total cooperation of all involved.
With sincerest gratitude,
COACH JOSEPH AMELIO
COACH MICHAEL BLANCO
