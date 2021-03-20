Racist attacks against Asian Americans have dramatically increased in recent months across the nation, from verbal to physical and deadly. We, the Scarsdale Chinese Association, representing more than 300 families in Scarsdale, condemn such horrific violence and denounce these acts of hate and racism.
With the recent White Plains incident being so close by and the Atlanta massacre so fatal and massive, we call for more awareness from the community on anti-Asian hate crimes. We call for more police vigilance against and timely prosecution of racially charged crimes. We call for an end to racism against Asians that has always existed throughout American history and manifests through hate crimes, racial slurs and stereotypes. Racial hatred must stop.
Within Scarsdale, our members generally feel safe and protected. When racially charged incidents occur, we feel they are adequately addressed in schools and in the community at large. We welcome Mayor Marc Samwick’s timely letter sent March 18 to the Scarsdale community, restating the goal to “promote and maintain a community culture of acceptance and inclusion, free from racism, bias, and discrimination.” We appreciate the village‘s support to our Asian communities at this difficult time, and together we build a united community.
JINGQING CHAI
JENNIFER HONG
VIVIAN LIN
JING LU
LISA TAN
and the SCA Executive Board
(0) comments
