Feb. 28 marks the beginning of petitioning: the four- to five-week period when voters are asked to sign petitions to qualify candidates for a place on the November ballot.
The work of obtaining signatures for Democratic Party candidates falls to your neighbors — Democrats who are members of the Scarsdale Democratic Town Committee, known as district leaders.
This year is an off-off year election. There will be elections for county legislator and various judges. Like any election, this one is important. Typically, these elections don’t attract as much attention as they deserve. We have had the benefit of a forward-thinking Democratic majority in our county legislature, which we must preserve.
The November 2022 election results were excellent here in Scarsdale for Democrats. All of our candidates won here by wide margins. Scarsdale voters clearly understand the need to vote and the power of their votes.
Chair, Scarsdale Democratic Town Committee
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.