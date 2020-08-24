On Tuesday, Aug. 11, the Zoom room for the Scarsdale Democratic Town Committee annual fundraiser was abuzz with the news of presidential hopeful Joe Biden’s selection of Kamala Harris as his vice presidential running mate.
Adding to the excitement, we had New York State Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, the highest-ranking female in New York State government, as the keynote speaker, followed by a surprise visit from the U.S. Senate Minority Leader, New York Sen. Chuck Schumer.
Both Hochul and Schumer acknowledged the many extraordinary elected officials from Westchester County, in particular Congressman Eliot Engel and Congresswoman Nita Lowey, State Assemblywoman Amy Paulin and State Senator and Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins. Both officials spoke of the importance of Democratic town committees whose members do the footwork for Democratic candidates — getting signatures on petitions, getting the vote out and protecting against voter suppression.
For the transcript of the Lt. Gov. Hochul’s and Sen. Schumer’s remarks, visit scarsdaledemocrats.org.
As Scarsdale Democratic Town Committee chair, I gave heartfelt tributes and thanks to Westchester District Attorney Anthony Scarpino who has served the Westchester community in a variety of capacities over the past 30 years and to Congressman Engel for his 32 years of service to the 16th Congressional District.
The Zoom audience heard from several elected officials, including Sen. Stewart-Cousins, Assemblywoman Paulin, Westchester County Executive George Latimer and chairman of the Westchester County Board of Legislators Ben Boykin.
Two New York State candidates who zoomed in were recognized by their fellow Democrats —State Sen. Pete Harckham, who represents the 40th District, and Mondaire Jones, who is the Democratic candidate for Congress in the 17th District.
The Scarsdale Democratic Town Committee thanks all who donated to this year’s fundraising event. Monies raised will be used to support local Democratic candidates and to generate voter participation in the upcoming November election.
A special thank you to The Scarsdale Inquirer for helping us reach out to the community about this event.
MARK LEWIS
Chair, Scarsdale Democratic Town Committee
