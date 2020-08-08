In light of the new normal, the Scarsdale Democratic Town Committee will hold its annual summer fundraiser on Zoom, Tuesday, Aug. 11, at 7 p.m. Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul will be our guest speaker.
Several elected officials and dignitaries are expected to attend. State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, State Assemblywoman Amy Paulin, Westchester County Executive George Latimer and Chairman of the Westchester County Board of Legislators Ben Boykin have indicated that they will be Zooming with us.
Funds raised will go directly to supporting our local Democratic candidates in the November general election and generating voter participation. All are welcome to participate. You do not need to be a registered Democrat to attend via Zoom or to make a donation.
To receive the Zoom invitation, donate through PayPal at www.scarsdaledemocrats.org or mail a check payable to Scarsdale Democratic Town Committee, c/o Mark Lewis, 98 Brewster Road, Scarsdale, NY 10583.
MARK LEWIS
Chairman, Scarsdale Democratic Town Committee
Brewster Road
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.