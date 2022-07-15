We read Mayor Jane Veron’s comments in the minutes from the June 14, 2022, Scarsdale Village Board meeting.
In the Little League Lights and Fields section, Mayor Veron notes:
“There is often a shortage of playable fields, and we struggle to meet the demand.”
We complied a Baseball Field Use Summary that we compiled on May 23, 2022 [https://bit.ly/3c9UPML]. All information in the summary was obtained from the master schedules for Scarsdale Little League (SSL), girls’ rec department softball and Scarsdale Youth Soccer Club (SYSC). Girls’ travel softball does not post a master schedule on the web; field use information for this Independent Sports Organization (ISO) came from Recreation Assistant Rich Massaroni of Scarsdale’s rec department.
As the summary shows, there were a total of 1,144 unused, empty baseball fields for the spring 2022 season during normal, playtime hours. In fact, Scarsdale has a rather large baseball field surplus. There are more than twice as many empty, unused baseball fields each week during normal playtime hours than the total weekly games played by SSL.
Nevertheless, the SLL continues to publicly state that there is a field shortage and has proposed a lighted field to alleviate it. SLL further states that they are “turning away kids” from Little League due to this “shortage.”
These statements from SSL are untrue, as clearly shown on the summary we compiled. This is simple arithmetic. SLL has made a choice to not use the fields that are available right now.
There is zero need for more baseball fields and zero need for a lighted baseball field.
Gerald Antell
Alan Garfunkel
John Lofaso
Co-Chairs, Crossway Lights Committee
West QR Neighborhood Association
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.